Politics

Sep 26 Amendment C advocates pushing hard to reduce the voice of South Dakota voters and kill Medicaid expansion.

By Jay Davis
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakota has yet to take advantage of Medicaid expansion, which was offered to states a decade ago through the Affordable Care Act. At this time, expansion would bring high-quality health coverage to anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 whose income is 133% of the federal poverty level, or lower. Thirty-eight states have moved forward with this, with most of the holdouts being in the deep South.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Medicaid Expansion#Americans For Prosperity#Republican Legislature#Democrats#The Rapid City Journal

