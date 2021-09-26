Sep 26 Amendment C advocates pushing hard to reduce the voice of South Dakota voters and kill Medicaid expansion.
South Dakota has yet to take advantage of Medicaid expansion, which was offered to states a decade ago through the Affordable Care Act. At this time, expansion would bring high-quality health coverage to anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 whose income is 133% of the federal poverty level, or lower. Thirty-eight states have moved forward with this, with most of the holdouts being in the deep South.www.sdstandardnow.com
