CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Max Geckler, Ian Kelbert, Brennen Pierce, and Elias Zajicek all posted times that rank in the top-20 all-time in program history, including Geckler who was only three seconds away from breaking the 8k record, to pace the Lees-McRae men's cross country team to a tied for eighth-place finish at the Queen City Invitational. The Bobcats raced past three NCAA Division I teams (Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, and Troy University) to finish in the top-10. THE BASICS.

8 DAYS AGO