Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most iconic couples of the '90s and during their 11 years of marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Isabella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise. In contradiction to their superstar parents, who divorced in 2001, the Kidman-Cruise kids keep their lives very private. However, 28-year-old Bella is a successful artist and is currently being featured in a major art show, which saw her make a rare public appearance. To see Bella—and Connor—and hear what Kidman and Cruise's children are up to now, read on!

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO