GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department said a man not only stole a woman's car out of a parking lot, but also hit her with the car as he fled early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the department, an officer was patrolling along Union Road near Hudson Boulevard when he heard a woman screaming just before 12:30 a.m. When he found the woman and her daughter in a parking lot, he saw the woman was hurt and needed help.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO