CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sudan military-civilian tensions reach low point in wake of coup attempt

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Tensions between Sudan’s military and civilian politicians reached a low point on Sunday in the wake of last week’s attempted coup with senior officials calling on the public to prepare for protests over the withdrawal of official security details. The deteriorating relations have put the fragile transition...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

France Kills ISIS Leader Behind Deaths of US Troops, Aid Workers

France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid...
POLITICS
AFP

Vote on breakaway region as Ethiopia faces tests to unity

The hilltop bamboo palace in southwestern Ethiopia was once a formidable power base, where the now-defunct Kingdom of Kaffa hosted extravagant festivals and stored rich reserves of gold and buffalo hides. Shortly after taking power in the early 1990s, the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front coalition government divided Ethiopia into nine semi-autonomous regions organised along ethnic lines. 
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Ethiopia to expel seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Ethiopia said on Thursday it would expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in its affairs, ratcheting up worries over the humanitarian response in the war-torn and famine-threatened Tigray region.  Expelling senior UN officials is a crushing blow to the aid response, said Dr Hayelom Kebede, research director of Ayder Referral Hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele.
WORLD
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS
WIBC.com

Sudan Foils Coup Attempt And 40 Officers Arrested

KHARTOUM, Sudan. — A military coup d’etat attempt failed in Sudan on Tuesday and most of the involved officers were arrested, according to three senior government and military sources. About 40 officers were arrested after attempting to take over the state broadcaster’s television buildings and the military general command, one...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Measures being taken to contain failed coup attempt in Sudan- official source

CAIRO (Reuters) – A Sudanese government source said on Tuesday there had been a failed coup attempt, and that measures were being taken to contain a limited number of people involved. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the coup had involved an attempt to take control of state...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Military Officers#Reuters#Democratic#Sovereign Council
AFP

Sudan government says foiled coup attempt linked to Bashir regime

Sudan's fragile transitional government said it foiled an attempted coup Tuesday involving military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the coup attempt was the "latest manifestation of the national crisis", referring to deep divisions threatening Sudan's democratic transition. In a televised speech, he said the plotters had "made extensive preparations, which were showcased in the security breakdown in cities... blocking of national roads, closure of ports and persistent instigation against the civilian government". Information Minister Hamza Baloul said later the coup attempt had been thwarted.
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

State media in Sudan report on a ‘failed’ coup attempt.

State media in Sudan report on a ‘failed’ coup attempt. Sudanese state media stated that a coup attempt “failed” early Tuesday, as the country continues to struggle with a delicate transition following the departure of longstanding President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The attempt involved a number of officers who were...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan says coup thwarted, accuses Bashir loyalists

KHARTOUM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities said they had foiled an attempted coup on Tuesday, accusing plotters loyal to ousted president Omar al-Bashir of a failed bid to derail the revolution that removed him from power in 2019 and ushered in a transition to democracy. Sudan's military said 21...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Supports Sudan’s Civilian-led Transition, Condemns Attempted Seizure of Power

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. The United States condemns the failed attempt by rogue military and civilian actors to seize power from Sudan’s Civilian Led Transitional Government (CLTG). The United States continues to support the CLTG in its pursuit of a democratic transition for Sudan. We urge the CLTG to hold all those involved accountable through a fair legal process. Anti-democratic actions such as those of September 21 in Khartoum undermine the call of the Sudanese people for freedom and justice and place international support for Sudan, including the bilateral relationship with the United States, at risk. We condemn any external interference that seeks to sow disinformation and undermine the will of Sudan’s people. Along with a wide range of other international actors, the United States is mobilizing substantial assistance to help Sudan achieve the country’s economic and security goals. We will advance this support as Sudan makes continued progress in its ongoing transition, including the establishment of a legislative assembly, reform of the security sector under civilian leadership, and justice and accountability for past human rights abuses.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

U.S. Envoy to Travel to Sudan Next Week After Attempted Coup

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will visit Sudan next week to reaffirm American support for the country's government days after Sudanese authorities said they had thwarted an attempted coup, the White House said Friday. In a phone call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UN chief urges united action to prevent Myanmar catastrophe

The United Nations chief is urging unified regional and international action to prevent the crisis in Myanmar from becoming a large-scale conflict and multi-faceted “catastrophe” in the heart of Southeast Asia and beyond.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a report to the U.N. General Assembly circulated Wednesday that the opportunity to prevent the army from entrenching its rule could be narrowing and said it is urgent that regional and international countries help put Myanmar back on the path to democratic reform.When Myanmar’s army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, it claimed with scant evidence...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Somali militia, former government ally, captures two towns from federal forces

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – A militia previously allied to the Somali government in its fight against militant group al Shabaab has captured two towns in central Somalia from federal forces, saying it was taking control where the government had failed to end the insurgency. On Thursday, Somali federal forces attacked the...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Russia expands ‘foreign agent’ crackdown to cover military sector

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s main domestic spy agency has listed dozens of types of information for which Russians who disclose them abroad can be branded as “foreign agents”, a move critics say creates risks for journalists who cover the army or space. Russia broadened its legislation against “foreign agents” last...
MILITARY
kfgo.com

Guinea swears in coup leader as interim president

CONAKRY (Reuters) – Guinea junta leader Mamadi Doumbouya was inaugurated as interim president on Friday to oversee what regional powers hope will be a short transition to constitutional rule after the Sept. 5 overthrow of president Alpha Conde. The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Mohamed VI Palace in the...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy