CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Live updates: Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. kickoff

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatch up with the commentary of Omar Kelly, Dave Hyde, David Furones and company as the Dolphins look to turn back a revenge-minded Raiders team. Steve Svekis has been at the Sun Sentinel since 1989 in various roles. Now an assistant sports editor, he has previously been a Dolphins beat writer, the sports Sunday editor and page designer, a business columnist, and a sports web producer. He wrote and voiced a web-animated parody of the Miami Dolphins in 2004 and 2005 that earned an EPpy award.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

The Las Vegas Raiders are a threat in the AFC

During the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders weren’t viewed as a team that could threaten the top teams of the AFC. However, in their opener they shocked the Baltimore Ravens in an overtime thriller. Then they went on the road to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. After wins against two playoff hopefuls, the Raiders are proving to be a force in the conference.
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Sun Sentinel#Eppy
justblogbaby.com

Las Vegas Raiders: 2021 Fantasy Football Week 4 Start or Sit

The undefeated train keeps on rolling for the Las Vegas Raiders, which also bodes well for your fantasy team if you have offensive Raiders at this point. The play of quarterback Derek Carr and co. has been one for the ages thus far, a season in which the Raiders are 3-0 for the first time since 2002. That just happens to be the last season the Raiders appeared in a Super Bowl, and while it is way too early to start thinking that way, we can focus on this week’s fantasy football slate.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 defensive players who impressed in Week 2

The Las Vegas Raiders suddenly have a defense that can get stops and turnovers, and these four players stood out in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers showed off the team’s new-look defense. Gus Bradley’s unit showed poise and relentlessly harassed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger all afternoon long, and these are just a few of the defensive players that stood out for the Silver and Black.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Miami Dolphins updated Week 4 injury report

The Week 4 injury/practice report for the Miami Dolphins brings about a fresh set of concerns and questions for the Miami Dolphins — most notably the potential interruption to the heart of Miami’s offensive line in Michael Deiter. There have been a lot of pain points for the Dolphins early on this season but none more troublesome than the trenches on offense. And while things continue to be a work in progress up front, seeing the absence of Miami’s most consistent offensive linemen against the Colts would be a tough blow.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - to view a broadcast map, click here. Ian Eagle will provide play-by-play, Charles Davis will handle game analysis, and Evan Washburn will provide her perspective from the sideline. Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Furones: Who has the edge? Dolphins (1-2) vs. Colts (0-3), as neither team can afford another loss | Analysis

Here’s a look at how the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts match up in six key areas ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game: When the Dolphins run: The Dolphins average 92.7 yards per game on the ground, ranking 23rd in the NFL. What’s frustrating is they could be better if they committed to it more. Myles Gaskin has consistently run at a 5-yard-per-carry clip through the season’s first three ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders try to remain undefeated as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. This is a high-stakes game, because the winner of this contest will take an early lead in the AFC West and gain a multi-game cushion against the struggling Kansas City Chiefs. It’s time to continue our NFL predictions series with a Raiders Week 4 prediction.
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders play a crucial early-season game on Monday night, and here are four reasons they will beat the Los Angeles Chargers. The upcoming Monday Night football game for the Las Vegas Raiders dwarfs the expectation for the first Monday night game the Raiders played in Week 1. The reason for this you ask? Well, that would be the 3-0 record, as we really had no idea what to expect from the team going into that matchup against Baltimore.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy