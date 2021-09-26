CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate, Amber And Naomi Lead An Army Of Supermodels At A “Fendace” Show To Remember

By Alice Newbold
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Please join me for an intimate creative experience,” read Donatella Versace’s invitation to the fashion pack on the closing day of the Milan spring/summer 2022 shows. The blockbuster production that unfolded on Sunday evening was by no means “intimate” when you consider the scores of fashion fans tuning in across the globe, but creativity between two of the biggest luxury houses in the world certainly abounded. Believe the hype – Fendace has landed. Just don’t call it a Fendi X Versace collaboration.

