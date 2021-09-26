Kate, Amber And Naomi Lead An Army Of Supermodels At A “Fendace” Show To Remember

When it comes to assembling all-star runways, no one does it quite like Kim Jones and Donatella Versace. It’s no surprise, then, that supermodels came out in droves for the pair’s union of Fendi and Versace—officially known as “Fendace”—on Sunday. “This is not a collaboration,” the designers said of the process in which each mined the other houses archives to reinterpret their codes. Instead, it’s a “coming together” of “two iconic fashion houses, or more rightly, two iconoclastic groups of people,” as well as “a celebration of Italian fashion and a to-hell-with-it disruption of the established order of things.” After all, the two houses are considered rivals, complete with different parent companies.

