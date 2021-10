With 89 homicides recorded, Chicago experienced its deadliest September in nearly 30 years, according to new data from the Chicago Police Department. The number of shootings and homicides in 2021 continues to outpace 2020’s rates, new crime data released by the CPD on Friday shows, as Chicago has now seen 2,726 shootings and 616 homicides through the first nine months of the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO