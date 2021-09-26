CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After latest loss, Carson Wentz isn’t leading the Indianapolis Colts anywhere in 2021

By Adam H. Beasley
profootballnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe come not to praise the Indianapolis Colts, but to bury them. Three games, three losses, and two Carson Wentz ankle injuries in, it’s fair to say the Super Bowl isn’t happening this year. The playoffs aren’t either. Eight wins might be wishful thinking too. The Colts’ offense was largely punchless in a 25-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans that dropped Indy to 0-3 on the season.

