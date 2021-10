The Jackson Broncs suffered their first loss of the season Thursday in a 46-20 loss to the Pocatello Thunder at Holt Arena in Idaho. You could say it was the Thunder that were the better team. You could say the first road game of the season got to the Broncs. You might even blame the loss on the short week (Jackson had just 5 days to prepare with a rare Thursday game).

