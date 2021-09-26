Random Ramsdom: Tracking Cooper Kupp and LA’s receivers towards 1,000 yards

Kupp secured nine of 11 targets for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Colts on Sunday. On the heels of a 7-108-1 line in the season-opening win over the Bears, Kupp outdid himself in only his second regular-season game working as one of Matthew Stafford's targets. The two have clearly built significant chemistry very quickly, and Kupp's game-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals Sunday included touchdown grabs of 16 and 10 yards in the first and fourth quarters, respectively. With two stellar performances to open the season, Kupp's fantasy stock is soaring in all formats going into a Week 3 home showdown against the Buccaneers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO