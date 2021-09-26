Random Ramsdom: Tracking Cooper Kupp and LA’s receivers towards 1,000 yards
The much anticipated Los Angeles Rams passing attack of 2021 has two games recorded with a third on tap. If the hype surrounding quarterback Matthew Stafford reaches potential than the Rams would end up with at least one receiver that records over 1,000 yards this season. With Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods having both recorded 1,000 yards in previous campaigns, who could it be this year? Here at Turf Show Times, we’ll keep track. This season, with a required yards per game average of 59 yards, let’s see where the Rams receivers stand before adding the week 3 numbers.www.chatsports.com
