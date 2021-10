As soon as the dust settled on the Peach Bowl and the sights set on the 2021 Cincinnati Football season, this is the game that everyone circled. That circle grew even larger as Luke Fickell’s top lieutenant Marcus Freeman headed to South Bend to become the new defensive coordinator for former Cincinnati head coach Brian Kelly. The stars have aligned with both teams entering the week 5 battle undefeated and ranked in the Top 10.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO