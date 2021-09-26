The redo log of 'vCenter-000002.vmdk' is corrupted. If the problem persists, discard the redo log.

I'm on Windows 10 with VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 build-17198959. I've created a Win 10 guest VM and created 3 linked clone from it. The three cloned VM are running in parallel and everything works. Today I need 10 VMs with my work, so I created another 7 linked clone from the exactly same snapshot. And, I place 5 of them on a SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive, and the other 5 on another SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive. After that, I started these VMs one by one. When I started the 7th VM, my computer got a blue screen and I have to restart it. Then I tried again, but the OS dead again and I don't know what triggered it. I checked the event viewer and found there are some related entries. But I'm not an expert on it. Could anyone help me to take a look of the events I exported? You can get it from https://disk.yandex.com/d/Tz-A1hhRrZIEGQ.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO