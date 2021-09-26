CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The redo log of 'vCenter-000002.vmdk' is corrupted. If the problem persists, discard the redo log.

By erasedhammer
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I just powered up my esxi thats hosting my vcenter and vcenter won't power on. I haven't touched this VM at all, and suddenly it won't work. It asks to answer the question, then fails to power on anyways. I've attached photos of the "Answer Question" and follow on error,...

