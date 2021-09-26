Wanda Frances Hamilton Ayres, 96, of Manchester, Ohio, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 following a long and rewarding life. She was born on April 21, 1925 in Adams County, Ohio. Wanda was a Rosie the Riveter, having worked at Wright Patterson Aeronautical Corporation’s Cincinnati Plant as a welder during World War II. She was retired from the Manchester School District where she worked 20 years as a cook and lunchroom manager. She also worked at Welded Wire, the Hercules Trouser Company in Manchester and as a teenager at Hotel Hester. She was a graduate of Manchester High School class of 1943. She was the 1998 Manchester Signal Mother of the year – the 50th year of her being a mother. She was a frequent winner in holiday decorating contests. Her home was a stop for many to see her holiday light displays. She was a member of the Manchester United Methodist Church and the Women’s Society of Christian Service. She attended the Wrightsville Methodist Church as a child. She was a member of the Old Katz in Red Hats, VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries, Hilltop Ladies Golf Association, Manchester Young at Heart, participated in community card clubs and a past member of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved to visit the casino, to dance and to travel with her many friends on senior citizen tours. She was a Cincinnati Reds fan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susie Bell Bradford Cooley; her stepfather George Cooley; her grandparents Henry and Anne Bradford; and her husband, Elwood Denver Ayres. She is survived by four children, Terry Ayres and wife Peggy of Manchester, Deborah Breeze of Cincinnati, Karen Ayres Phillips and husband Jeff of Harlan, Kentucky and Robert Ayres and wife Nikki of Florence, Kentucky. Also surviving are grandchildren Adam Breeze and Jule of Cincinnati, Chad Ayres and Summer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Matthew Breeze and Gretchen of Burlington, Kentucky, Gathan Ayres of Florence, Kentucky, Kayle Ayres and Adam of Covington, Kentucky and Jay Phillips of Lexington, Kentucky; and great grandchildren, Abigail and Cassidy Ayres, Sydney, Gabrielle, and Jaxon Breeze, Mikaela and Hayden Breeze, Grayson and Harley Huber; and a special step-grandson Winston Queen of Manchester. In addition to cousins, nieces and nephews, there are special neighbors and friends surviving, including extended families — the Chandlers, the Hawleys and the Mahaffeys. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27,2021 at the Manchester branch of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, with the funeral following at 1 p.m. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery. The family firmly requests that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral. Pallbearers will be Wanda’s grandsons, Chad Ayres, Adam Breeze, Matthew Breeze, Gathan Ayres, Jay Phillips and Jaxon Breeze. The family extends deepest appreciation for the wonderful people who have assisted with her care over the past several years. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged in the form of donations to the Manchester United Methodist Church meal outreach, P.O. Box 328, Manchester, Ohio, 45144 or to a favorite charity.