CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Live-Action Netflix Cowboy Bebop Opening Credits Are Utterly Faithful to the Original

By Matthew Razak
Escapist Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live-action Cowboy Bebop for Netflix seems to be doing the impossible: exciting fans of the original while doing its own thing, and the next example of this is the new opening credits title sequence for the show. It takes the style of the iconic original, new music from original series composer Yoko Kanno, and iconic scenes from the anime to deliver something that looks pretty damn cool.

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire

Cowboy Bebop: See The Title Sequence For The Live-Action Series

Following on from the arrival of the first images from the show, Netflix used its TUDUM fan event to premiere the show's opening titles, which certainly evoke the original anime. Check them out... The show follows a group of bounty hunters who chase after criminals in the cosmos, travelling between...
COMICS
IGN

First Cowboy Bebop Netflix Poster Offers a Glimpse of Spike's Swordfish

The Cowboy Bebop Netflix series has released its first poster, which comes with the first look at Spike's Swordfish. The poster was published on the verified Netflix Twitter account on Friday. The poster shows the backs of characters Spike, Jet, and Faye with the Swordfish flying in the distance. Netflix...
TV SERIES
IGN

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop Is an 'Expansion to the Canon,' Not the Same Anime Story

Netflix showrunner André Nemec has confirmed that his live-action Cowboy Bebop is an "expansion of the canon" rather than a beat-for-beat remake of the original anime. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nemec discussed his approach to making a live-action Cowboy Bebop for Netflix, explaining how he hadn't wanted to replicate the story of the original anime with a direct adaptation, but rather step into its world to present an "expansion to the canon," with some original stories that will "add things" to the mythos.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
talesbuzz.com

Netflix’s Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Title Sequence Featuring John Cho

Netflix unveiled the official title sequence for Cowboy Bebop featuring John Cho. The upcoming live-action adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop is on the way, and fans are quite excited to see John Cho bring Spike Spiegel to life. The original anime is steeped in science fiction and neo-noir and also borrows heavily from the western genre as well. The anime is widely considered one of the best animated series of all-time, and often cited as an entry point for viewers looking into introducing themselves to anime.
COMICS
IGN

Netflix Tudum Schedule Revealed: Includes The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, and More

Netflix's Tudum schedule is finally here — and it features news and reveals for some of Netflix's biggest upcoming shows and movies, including The Witcher, Cowboy Bebop, The Sandman, and much more. Tudum officially kicks off on September 25, and Netflix has provided an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect,...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial 9/11 Film Is Taking Over Streaming

United 93 was the first movie to depict the events of 9/11, it was met with mixed and odd reactions from all. Some movie-goers were distraught by in-theater trailers for the film, while filming was held in London to avoid unwanted attention. Still, it was met with critical praise in...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Says The Live-Action Show Won't 'Violate The Canon'

"Cowboy Bebop" fans might be understandably apprehensive, just on principle, about seeing their favorite anime adapted into a live-action property. There have certainly been other anime hits, like "Fullmetal Alchemist," that yielded disappointing live-action adaptations. With Netflix's upcoming "Cowboy Bebop" series, however, showrunner André Nemec is conscious of the expectations...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Opening Credits#Netflix Series
People

John Cho Debuts Cowboy Bebop's Live-Action Remake of the Classic Anime Opening

The live-action remake of Cowboy Bebop features an intro sequence nearly identical to the original. Netflix offered viewers a first look at the new opening credits for the adaptation of the anime series starring John Cho at the TUDUM event on Saturday. Cho, 49, re-enacts several moments from the original...
COMICS
Polygon

Watch Cowboy Bebop’s Netflix opening sequence, complete with Tank!

In Polygon’s exclusive preview of Cowboy Bebop, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe’s seminal anime, showrunner André Nemec not only lauded the original seres’ composer Yoko Kanno, but insisted there was no doing a new version of Bebop without her. And at Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the creative team came with proof: the opening credit sequence for the 2021 series, featuring John Cho as Spike, Mustafa Shakir as Jet, and Daniella Pineda as Faye.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Drops Stylish New Cowboy Bebop Poster Ahead Of TUDUM

Netflix has unveiled its poster for the upcoming live-action Cowboy Bebop anime adaption, reports ComicBook.com. The poster teases the adventures of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters as they look on, guns in hand, at what looks like a wild west setting with a spaceship adrift in the sky above.
COMICS
TechRadar

Netflix's first trailer for Cowboy Bebop looks pretty good, actually

The first trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been released, and it actually looks pretty rad. Unveiled at Netflix's first-ever global fan event – Tudum – the first teaser showed off John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustapha Shakir as Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine and Jet Black in action for the very first time.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
hypebeast.com

Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Comic Adaptation Unveils First Issue Covers

The upcoming Cowboy Bebop comic series from Titan Comics has now unveiled the main cover and its variants for the very first issue, which is slated for release this December. Six different covers offer fans and collectors a wide range of different art styles coming from big-name artists such as Captain Marvel‘s Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Doctor Who‘s Claudia Ianniciello, Immortal Iron Fists‘ Afu Chan, and Batwoman‘s Yishan Li.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop New Promos Spotlight Ein, The 'Data Dog'

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop is one of the most highly-anticipated series for anime fans, and those who are looking forward to streamer's live-action adaptation of Shinichirō Watanabe genre-defying anime series are getting hyped with the cool opening sequence revealed at the TUDUM global fan event. Netflix also released a new promo to remind us of the show's cutest star, Ein.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals A New Set Of Images From Cowboy Bebop

The internet was buzzing in the aftermath of yesterday’s TUDUM event, which featured new looks at a whole heap of Netflix heavy hitters. The Witcher universe is about to get a whole lot bigger, we got our first look at footage from Ozark‘s final season, the latest runs of Cobra Kai, Stranger Things and Bridgerton, trailers for The Sandman and Army of Thieves, without even mentioning the opening credits for the hotly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy