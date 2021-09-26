Live-Action Netflix Cowboy Bebop Opening Credits Are Utterly Faithful to the Original
The live-action Cowboy Bebop for Netflix seems to be doing the impossible: exciting fans of the original while doing its own thing, and the next example of this is the new opening credits title sequence for the show. It takes the style of the iconic original, new music from original series composer Yoko Kanno, and iconic scenes from the anime to deliver something that looks pretty damn cool.www.escapistmagazine.com
