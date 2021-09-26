CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Dolphins

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe time has now come for the Las Vegas Raiders to try to start the season 3-0, taking on the Miami Dolphins. In trying to do something that the team hasn't done since 2002, there of course are several big keys to this matchup. We'll look at those keys that...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
NFL

Will Fuller returns to Dolphins facility, expected to play Sunday vs. Raiders

After missing Sunday's loss to Buffalo due to personal reasons, Miami Dolphins receiver Will Fuller has returned to the team facility. Fuller, who served the final game of his PED suspension in Week 1, was ruled out on Friday while dealing with a personal issue. Given coach Brian Flores' noncommittal comments last week that suggested it could be more than a one-week absence, Fuller returning to the facility Monday is excellent news.
NFL
riverbender.com

Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won't play vs. Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa's bruised ribs are actually fractured ribs, and that means the Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this week when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders. The Dolphins announced the updated diagnosis Wednesday after initial tests suggested Tagovailoa was dealing with bruised...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Questionable for Raiders vs. Dolphins After MRI on Ankle Injury

Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr is currently questionable for his team's Week 3 clash against the Miami Dolphins after he had an MRI on his ankle injury, though head coach Jon Gruden believes the quarterback will be able to play. "Right now, he’s questionable,” Gruden told reporters Monday. Carr...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Buffalo Bills
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa out this week, Jacoby Brissett starts for Dolphins vs. Raiders

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least one game after suffering fractured ribs on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores confirmed today that Tagovailoa is out Sunday against the Raiders. Jacoby Brissett will start. Tagovailoa suffered the injury in last week’s loss to the Bills and was replaced by Brissett. Both...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Dolphins Showdown

Week 4 in the 2021 NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the year. It certainly hasn’t been the start that was expected out of the Colts, a team that many predicted to be one of the best in the AFC. At this point, they are just trying to get a win before the season becomes unsalvageable.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Without Star OL, Colts Will Miss 'Elite Leader' Sunday Against Dolphins

When the Indianapolis Colts take to the field Sunday on the road inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the Miami Dolphins, they'll do so without star guard Quenton Nelson. Nelson injured his ankle in the second quarter of the Week 3 loss on the road to Tennessee Titans, getting rolled up on during a run to the left near midfield, forcing him off the field while putting no weight on his leg.
NFL
Yardbarker

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Colts Week 4 Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to end their two-game losing streak when they face the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info for this Week 4 Dolphins-Colts matchup:. DATE: Sunday, Oct. 3. TIME: 1 p.m. ET. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEAHTER...
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Soundbites of Colts Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts:. Head coach Brian Flores on h ow difficult it's going to be for the offensive line to mesh and take steps forward now that it’s going to be the fourth different starting offensive line: “It’s the way it goes in the National Football League. A lot of teams are dealing with injuries and COVID and that’s just kind of how it is. We’ve talked about that here, being able to shift guys around and move guys into different spots. We do that really early in the season in training camp because it’s more likely than not that will be the case during the season. We’re dealing with it. A lot of teams are dealing with it and the next guy has got to go in and execute. That’s why we practice and prepare and move guys around.”
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy