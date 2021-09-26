NFL 2021 Week 3: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team visited the Buffalo Bills earlier today to try to get their second win of the season(it did not go well). The only other NFC East team playing today was the New York Giants, They hosted Washington’s Week 4 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Today’s afternoon games feature two AFC matchups on CBS, and two NFC matchups on FOX. Four of the teams playing this afternoon are on Washington’s schedule later in the year(Denver Broncos, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, Las Vegas Raiders).