Happy October! The calendar might say it's a new month but the weather pattern is staying stagnant. Warm and muggy conditions stick around to wrap up the work week as highs climb back into the mid 80s. It's not impossible to see a stray shower this afternoon but most stay dry. Should be great weather for Big Game Friday Night, even if it is a bit warm for early October standards. Kickoff temperatures are in the mid 70s then down to near 70 for the 4th quarter.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 19 HOURS AGO