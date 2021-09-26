CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Tucker sets record for longest FG in NFL history

By Thomas Neumann
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kk7Xj_0c8msPKP00
(AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker set an NFL record Sunday with a 66-yard field goal that bounced off the crossbar and through the uprights against the Detroit Lions.

The kick came on the final play of the game, winning the contest for the Ravens, 19-17, at Ford Field in Detroit.

The previous NFL record for longest field goal was 64 yards by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos, who made his kick at altitude in Colorado on Dec. 8, 2013.

Coincidentally, Prater attempted a 68-yard field goal earlier Sunday as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. The result was quite different, as Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and special teamer Jamal Agnew returned the missed kick 109 yards for a touchdown to tie an NFL record originally set by the Chargers’ Antonio Cromartie in 2007.

Tucker, in his 10th NFL season out of the University of Texas, has played his entire pro career with the Ravens. In addition to possessing a powerful leg, Tucker is the most accurate kicker in league history with a 90.7% career mark on field-goal attempts.

The record doesn’t come without controversy, however. On the previous play, officials missed an apparent penalty against the Ravens for delay of game. As much faith as Ravens coach John Harbaugh has in Tucker, it seems unlikely that he would attempt a 71-yard field goal.

You can watch Tucker’s record kick in the clip below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNHn6_0c8msPKP00
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with Ravens cornerback Tavon Young (25) after kicking a 66-yard field goal in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit on Sept. 26, 2021. Baltimore won, 19-17. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tucker kicks last-second NFL-record 66-yard FG to edge Ravens to thrilling win

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a dramatic victory over the still winless Detroit Lions. Detroit appeared to be on the verge of victory when Lions kicker Ryan Santoso connected from 35 yards with 1:04 left. Soon after, the Ravens were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 16 when Lamar Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins, and then was able to spike the ball with seven seconds left to stop the clock.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Ravens Suffered Embarrassing Injury On Justin Tucker’s Field Goal

Believe it or not, the Baltimore Ravens were dealt another injury blow during Justin Tucker’s game-winning, 66-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Ravens outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins “popped” a hamstring during the Ravens-Lions game. The injury occurred when Wilkins was celebrating Tucker’s game-winning kick. “No...
NFL
InsideHook

Justin Tucker’s Record-Breaking Field Goal Came After NFL Refs Blew a Call

It was a hell of a kick by a hell of a kicker, but it appears Justin Tucker’s record-breaking field goal should never have happened. Prior to Tucker booting a 66-yard field goal to propel the Ravens over the Detroit Lions 19-17 as the game clock expired on Sunday afternoon, NFL officials appeared to miss a blatant penalty that should have been called on Baltimore.
NFL
KESQ

Tucker’s NFL-record FG lifts Ravens to 19-17 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Justin Tucker ended the game as if he was starting it, backing up an extra step or two and kicking the football with every bit of force he had in his right foot. Tucker set an NFL record with a 66-yard field goal, bouncing it through off...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ford Field#The Denver Broncos#The Arizona Cardinals#Chargers#The University Of Texas
featureweekly.com

Ravens’ Justin Tucker wins game against Detroit Lions on record 66-yard FG

When Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit the ball, he veered left hoping he would not miss the mark as he did on two or three 65-yarders in pregame warm-ups. In any case, after the ball bounced high off the crossbar and through the uprights, Tucker ran down the field, where he was amassed by teammates and lifted up in celebration.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Uniform Justin Tucker Wore During Historic Field Goal Now On Display In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Tucker’s kick, which eclipsed the old record by two yards, sealed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Detroit Lions, 19-17, as time expired. 🚨 New Artifact Alert: @jtuck9's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his @NFL record 66-yard FG from Week 3 are now on display at the Hall. More on the record-breaking artifacts: https://t.co/JTrS9bw2XI@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VC0vkzlsDj — Pro Football Hall of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Risk vs. reward: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson throwing downfield more aggressively than any other QB in the NFL

As the precious seconds ebbed away on Lamar Jackson’s final chance to pull his team from the abyss, he bounced calmly on his feet and surveyed a patch of green 40 yards downfield. It did not matter that, as he took the fourth-down snap, ESPN said the Detroit Lions had a 99.9% chance to win the game. Jackson had no way of knowing CBS announcers had just praised the Lions’ defensive game plan, ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

An NFL Record Field Goal Didn’t Faze Justin Tucker. But A Nickelodeon Award Did.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kicking an NFL record 66-yard field goal didn’t faze Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. But opening a package from Nickelodeon with “Slime Time” written on it? That’s a whole different story. Tucker, whose game-worn uniform from Sunday’s historic kick is already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was presented with the Nickelodeon NFL Slime Time NVP award Wednesday. And based on his reluctance to open the unexpected delivery, No. 9 was sure nothing good could come from unwrapping the gift. “It says ‘Slime Time’ on it,” a wary Tucker tells teammates coaxing him to open the box...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy