When you hear the word “literacy,” what immediately pops into your head?. It is my sincere hope that one of the first things is the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library. We make it our mission to improve literacy and reading comprehension for all ages, from birth to adulthood, by providing a number of programs and services to our patrons. Our new early literacy kits are meant to be used with pre-school and early elementary aged children at home or in the classroom. Each kit centers around a topic of interest to young children and contains picture books along with activities, puppets or toys related to that theme. There are 29 different themes and they can be found in the Youth Services Department.

SENECA COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO