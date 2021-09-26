CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Recall alert: Nestlé recalls frozen DiGiorno pepperoni pizza over misbranding

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6GA5_0c8mrgQ500

WASHINGTON — Nestlé USA, Inc. is recalling a limited amount of DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza because of potential mislabeling and undeclared soy, a known allergen.

In a news release Saturday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said textured soy protein was not declared on the product label.

Nestle, based in Schaumburg, Illinois, is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of the frozen pizza, the USDA said in its release. The company said in a news release that the mislabeled pizzas in question were actually DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza, which contains soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles.

The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021, according to the USDA. The following products are subject to recall.

  • 26-ounce carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label.

The products recalled bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle. These items were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after Nestle received a consumer complaint that a three-meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni, Nestle said in its news release.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumers eating the pizza, the USDA stated.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised not to eat them, the agency said. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority,” the company said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Nestle’s consumer services manager, 800-681-1676 or bonita.cleveland@us.nestle.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
EatThis

Costco May Never Bring This Beloved Food Court Item Back

It's been over a year without some Costco food court favorites that were taken off the menu when the pandemic began to help streamline operations and to encourage social distancing. At first, it seemed like the acai bowl, chicken bake, churros, and more would only be gone for a few weeks, but here we are still without some—including arguably the most popular item, the combo pizza. Unfortunately, in this situation, no news is not good news.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Customers Are Noticing This Widespread Issue With Chick-fil-A's Food

Chick-fil-A may be the country's favorite fast-food chain as well as its Drive-Thru Restaurant of the Year, but even this beloved brand can't guarantee a top-notch experience 100% of the time. According to customers who regularly enjoy Chick-fil-A's grub, there may be a widespread issue across the chain's system which is hindering the quality of the food it puts out.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digiorno#Pizzeria#Pepperoni Pizza#Frozen Pizza#Food Drink#Nestl Usa Inc#Digiorno Crispy Pan Crust#Nestle#Frozen Digiorno Crispy
shefinds

Trader Joe’s Just Announced Product Limits On Popular Items For Fall--Shoppers Are Not Happy!

Trader Joe’s just put shopping limits on four products in store, and we’re having major Covid-19 flashbacks! First, Costco pulled these popular items for fall, and now this devastating news. Before you get too triggered, know that the purchase limits that the California-based chain just announced have nothing to do with the pandemic or supply shortages. They’re simply cult items that TJs shoppers just can’t get enough of (don’t worry–the Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is *not* on the list). Phew! But there are some beloved items you aren’t be able to buy more than one or two of right now. What are they?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing This Beloved Spice

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously said all Litehouse Foods products were being discontinued at Costco; in fact, new products are coming to warehouse shelves in the coming months. Quite a few new items are available at Costco right now, many of which are fall- and holiday-themed. As...
RETAIL
EatThis

This Recently Bankrupt Burger Chain Is Growing Again

Old-school burger chain serving square-shaped sliders across the southeastern United States is back on the up and up after its recent bankruptcy filing. Krystal, which has been around since 1932, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 and seemed to be outdated in several crucial areas: delivery, digital platforms, and menu. Now, the chain is back on an upward trajectory with a new store design and better food—and has even announced its first new franchisee in 15 years.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

4 Holiday Food Shortages You Should Know About Now

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it's nearly time to start planning special dinners to enjoy with your family. For Thanksgiving, dinner likely entails roast turkey with cranberry sauce, green beans, and pumpkin pie. For Hanukkah, the menu might feature brisket, challah, chicken, and matzo. And for Christmas, you probably plan to save room on your plate for ham, mashed potatoes, and pecan pie.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

APPLE CREAM CHEESE COBBLER

This Apple Cream Cheese Cobbler is easy to make and tastes like a cheesecake in a cobbler. What could be better than cheesecake and cobbler? Just add a big scoop of ice cream or some whipped cream for a dessert your family and friends will love. Ingredients for Apple Cream...
RECIPES
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
21K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy