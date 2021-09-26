CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Vs Bears highlight: Garrett gets another sack

By Jared Mueller
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3 looking to take their record to 2 – 1 early in 2021. The Browns expectations have taken a bit of a hit so far this season with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and their win being more difficult than expected.

Against Chicago, Cleveland gets a chance against rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The mobile, strong-armed Fields could make things difficult for the Browns struggling defense but Baker Mayfield leads a great offense that should be able to make up for the defense, if needed.

The Browns controlled the first half with 224 yards of offense compared to the Bears 41. Cleveland’s 10 – 3 lead doesn’t properly paint the picture of how the game has gone in the first half.

The Browns put their foot on the Bears throat and dominated. Myles Garrett’s domination could put him in the lead for Defensive Player of the Year discussions. He got another sack in the fourth quarter:

Fans in First Energy Stadium chanted Garrett’s name. On the sideline by this point, the defensive end stood and acknowledged the chant.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

