CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Amtrak CEO releases statement regarding train derailment

montanarightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: SEPT. 26 AT 2:30 P.M. Amtrack CEO Bill Flynn released a statement regarding the Amtrak train derailment that happened in Buelow, Montana Saturday:. "We are in mourning today for the people who lost their lives due to the derailment of the Empire Builder train Saturday, near Joplin, Montana, on the BNSF Railway, as well as the many others who were injured. We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event. They are in our thoughts and prayers.

www.montanarightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Amtrak passenger train derails in northern Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana. Amtrak officials say the train derailed around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, about one mile from Joplin, Montana. Five cars derailed. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, with...
MONTANA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Montana emergency crews responding to derailed Amtrak train

HAVRE, Montana — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a derailed Amtrak train near Havre Montana. Photos from the crash show multiple train cars off the tracks, with some tipped completely on their side. Several emergency agencies are on site responding to the crash. It is unclear what...
MONTANA STATE
Gazette

Three dead following Amtrak train derailment in Montana

Three people are dead following an Amtrak train derailment in Montana, the company confirmed Saturday night. At approximately 4 p.m. local time, Empire Builder train 7/27, which was traveling westbound from Chicago, derailed near Joplin, Montana, according to a statement from Amtrak. Three people among the roughly 141 passengers and 16 crew members were killed as a result of eight of the locomotive's 10 cars derailing, and an unspecified number of people were injured.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
newschain

Investigators probe Amtrak train derailment that killed three

A team of investigators has been sent to the site of an Amtrak derailment in Montana in which three people died and seven people were hospitalised, officials have said. The westbound Empire Builder was travelling to Seattle from Chicago when it left the tracks at about 4pm on Saturday near the small town of Joplin.
ACCIDENTS
FOX2Now

Fairview Heights man killed in Amtrak train derailment

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A Fairview Heights man was one of three people killed when an Amtrak train derailed in Montana. Dozens more were injured. Investigators with Amtrak and the National Transportation Safety Board are preparing to go through the rubble and piece together what caused the 10-car train to leave the tracks in Montana on Saturday. The Empire Builder derailed while in the small, north-central Montana town of Joplin. Several cars toppled to their sides.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Gianforte addresses deadly Amtrak train derailment

CHESTER, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte held a press conference Sunday afternoon addressing the Amtrak passenger train derailment that happened Saturday east of Chester, Montana. Gov. Gianforte praised Montanans for stepping up and helping with response efforts after the derailment. Multiple agencies from nearby counties and members of the community...
CHESTER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Ceo#Amtrack#Empire Builder
montanarightnow.com

Rollover causing blockage on I-90

BUTTE, Mont. - A rollover crash is causing blockage on I-90 northwest of Butte, the Montana Department of Transportation reports. Travelers should watch for emergency vehicles.
BUTTE, MT
Business Insider

Your holiday travels may be disrupted as American Airlines, Southwest Airlines warn of pilot shortage if vaccines become mandatory for them

Pilots have warned of staff shortages if vaccines become mandatory, Politico first reported. Joe Biden has told big businesses they need to mandate vaccines or weekly tests for staff. The APA, which represents American Airlines pilots, warned of "mass terminations of unvaccinated pilots," per Politico. Pilots at two major airlines...
INDUSTRY
SFGate

This sign on the California I-5 has puzzled SF and LA drivers for years. Where did it come from?

On I-5 is a drab stretch of highway, mostly lined by farmland and occasionally broken up with signs condemning California's water use policy. But one innocuous sign near Bakersfield has long inspired curiosity, befuddlement and hundreds of online dispatches from travelers passing. The sign, just outside the oil derrick town of Lost Hills, reads “Tom McCleod slept here” in an austere sans-serif font. It raises the question asked again and again by drivers: Who is Tom McCleod?
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
CBS Boston

Passenger’s Carry-On Bag Causes Fire On Delta Flight At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – A small fire broke out onboard a plane at Logan Airport Wednesday night. It happened on a Delta flight that was about to take off. The airline said the fire started in a passenger’s carry-on bag. It was quickly extinguished and everyone was evacuated. It happened on Delta flight 5643, operated by Republic Airways, while the plane was still at the gate. A picture taken by passenger Ron Shroyer showed the emergency slide was deployed. What actually started the fire is unclear. No serious injuries were reported.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Beast

Texas Teen Antagonized Cyclists, Mowed Six Down, Then Was Let Go

When a 16-year-old driver in a black pickup truck “coal-rolled” cyclist Chase Ferrell last Saturday, intentionally spewing a cloud of acrid diesel smoke in his face, he didn’t find it particularly amusing. “It pissed me off,” Ferrell, who was training along Old Highway 290 in Waller, Texas with a larger...
TEXAS STATE
outtherecolorado.com

[VIDEO] Footage shows semi traveling dangerously prior to fiery and fatal crash in Colorado mountains

Prosecutors presented video evidence on Wednesday that presumably showed 23-year-old Rogel Aguilera-Mederos driving recklessly in an 18-wheeler before causing a crash that killed four people in Colorado in 2019. The video was taken near the buffalo overlook in the Genesee area on Interstate 70. Disclaimer: This video contains some explicit...
COLORADO STATE
simpleflying.com

What Happens If A Plane Lowers Its Gear At Cruising Altitude?

Particularly when sitting towards the center of an airliner, the noise of an aircraft’s landing gear being lowered is fairly conspicuous. These wheels are typically deployed shortly before a flight lands, and, for keen-eared passengers, they are a surefire sign that touchdown is imminent. However, briefly delving into the realms of the hypothetical, why don’t we have a look at what might happen if a plane’s gear was to be lowered during its cruise.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
montanarightnow.com

Rollover near Marketplace blocking 2 lanes

GREAT FALLS - A rollover accident involving a trailer tipped on its side near 14th St. SW is blocking both lanes. Great Falls Police and Cascade County Sheriff's Department are arriving on the scene near Marketplace. Right now there is no word on what cause the roll over, however traffic...
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy