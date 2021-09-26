CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Bulldogs Running Backs Jo'quavious Marks, Dillon Johnson Continue to Be Versatile Factors Within the MSU Offense

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 5 days ago

Being a running back in the Air Raid offense at Mississippi State is more about touches than rushes -- though Bulldogs running backs have seen a decent amount of both recently.

Saturday's game against the LSU Tigers was a prime example of that. The Bulldogs didn't get the outcome they wanted, but there were some positives in there, one of which was the performance of the running backs.

Of the 486 yards of total offense MSU put up, 115 yards of it came in the ground game between second-year running backs Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson and quarterback Will Rogers.

Johnson and Marks also led the team in catches with nine each, putting up a combined total of 125 receiving yards (67 yards for Marks, 58 yards for Johnson), targeted 21 times (12 for Johnson, nine for Marks).

Through four games this season, Marks totals 129 rushing yards with two rushing touchdowns on 35 carries, also with 31 receptions for 161 yards with two touchdowns.

Johnson has carried the ball 23 times for 130 rushing yards with one touchdown in 2021, also with 25 receptions for 174 yards. Both players are set to have a career year looking at the 2020 totals, when Johnson had 51 carries for 225 yards with four touchdowns to go with 36 receptions for 157 yards, and Marks had 70 carries for 312 rushing yards with three touchdowns, also recording 60 catches for 268 yards.

Considering both players are eventually headed to the NFL later down the line, they're making a strong case for themselves within the Air Raid, which may be the best system for a player to show what he can do as an all-around back -- something that is in high demand at the next level.

"I chuckle sometimes when we talk about recruiting running backs to play in the Air Raid, then you turn on the film and watch the Kansas City Chiefs or you watch the New England Patriots," MSU running backs coach Eric Mele said during fall camp. "You watch these teams who are consistently playoff teams or in the Super Bowl -- you've got to be a three-down back, you have to be able to run the ball, you have to be able to pass protect, you have to be able to catch out of the backfield. They're going to showcase all three of those skills."

MSU head coach Mike Leach spoke to the team's overall performance in regards to the ground game on Saturday.

"We've gotten better at running the ball," Leach said. "It's a steady process, getting a little better up front and getting a little better seeing the holes. It was there and we executed it in many cases pretty decently, I thought."

Expect Johnson and Marks, both of which were named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, to continue making their presence felt as the Bulldogs look to get back on the right side of the win column when they face Texas A&M on the road Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
CowbellCorner

Throwback: Taking a Glance Back at a Memorable Snow Bowl

“An unexpected winter wonderland right in the heart of cajun country.”. These were the words of broadcaster Mark Jones on December 31, 2000 before the Mississippi State Bulldogs took on then Head Coach Jackie Sherrill’s own creation, the Texas A&M Aggies. The venue: Shreveport, Louisiana, for the annual independence bowl on New Year’s Eve night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
CowbellCorner

New Day, New Dude: Mississippi State Baseball Picks Up Big Time RHP Commitment

Chris Lemonis has continued to win over his time at Mississippi State and that hasn’t stopped in the off-season. Today, Lemonis announced he was adding a ‘New Dude’. This time, Lemonis dipped into the JUCO ranks to grab 6’4”, 225 pound RHP Ernie Day. At a scouting event at Iowa Western Community College, Day’s fastball touched 95 mph and his slider averaged nearly 2,500 RPM. That was all Lemonis needed to see to know where he wanted Day to be throwing pitches in years to come.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

Mississippi State came up just short in its comeback effort against LSU when the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to the visiting Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday. This is the second time that the Bulldogs have come within three points of their opponent in a loss -- which they have two of -- this season. There are different ways to look at that, though it seems like MSU is just one step from making it all click and becoming a force to be reckoned with.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
CowbellCorner

Where the Bulldogs Sit in the Latest Bowl Projections

It's been an up-and-down season riddled with inconsistency for a Mississippi State football program that's looking to take the next step, while still being one of the youngest teams in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs have shown some bright spots and you get the sense that this team is just...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
CowbellCorner

Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott is Playing Like an MVP

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has fought through so much over the past few years. Prescott returned to AT&T Stadium on Monday night – and Cowboys fans cheered loudly for their franchise player. It was Prescott’s first home game in 351 days since suffering a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle last year.
NFL
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 28-25 Loss to LSU

Mississippi State football put on another performance this week in which it was playing from behind and nearly staged a fourth-quarter comeback, only to come up just short. It's clear this team has a lot to build on and has made a lot of progress from where it was last year, but it still lacks the consistency and steady rate of explosiveness that is to be desired within this offense.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Takeaways from Mississippi State's 28-25 loss to LSU

Mississippi State didn’t just lose to LSU this afternoon – they did so in embarrassing fashion. Mississippi State looked as if it hardly belonged in the conversation with LSU. And LSU isn’t a powerhouse, if any good at all. Today’s loss gave me one important takeaway, but here's the gist...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Recruiting#American Football#Air Raid#The Lsu Tigers#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs. LSU: Quick Gameday Preview and Prediction

Mississippi State and LSU both enter today’s game with a 2-1 record to start the season. And similarly, both teams are looking to find a sense of consistency on offense. Will we see the Mississippi State team that came back from being down 21 points in almost a single quarter? Or will we see the same inconsistencies we’ve seen through the first three games?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State vs LSU: Three Bold Predictions

Big game for Mississippi State this Saturday in Starkville, as the LSU Tigers come to town for a much-anticipated matchup. Last season, Mississippi State stunned LSU – the reigning national champions at the time – with a season-opening win. This weekend’s matchup will look a lot different, as both teams...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

Know Your Enemy: Previewing LSU Ahead Of Mississippi State's Meeting With the Tigers

Mississippi State and LSU both enter Saturday's matchup 2-1, with the Bulldogs looking to return to the win column after a 31-29 loss to Memphis. The Tigers come off a 49-21 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas, and will aim to continue in the right direction with a third consecutive win, picking up some steam after dropping the season opener 38-27 to UCLA.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
21
Followers
125
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy