TONIGHT: Is anyone tired of this weather? If you ask me, ABSOLUTELY NOT. We do not see wall-to-wall sunshine this often in October so enjoy it while it lasts. A picturesque, sun-filled day all across the Ohio Valley as dominant high pressure is around. Hopefully you are a fan of that because it will likely stay sun filled and dry for tomorrow, before rain moves in. We have had brilliant sunshine and blue skies to end the work-week and that is likely once again tomorrow. Friday night football looks to be calm and cool for all! Just how we want it! Bring a jacket for after sunset (7:04 PM) because temps will drop after we lose the warmth of the sun. Clouds will remain at bay as we transition into the early morning hours tomorrow. Calm winds and clear skies will set up conditions for some river valley fog to form with some pockets being dense, pretty similar to what we had early this morning. The only real difference is that a few more clouds are expected tomorrow. Overnight low temps will be in the mid to upper 40s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO