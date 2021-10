Marquise Brown started the season with a bang last Monday night, but after some missed practices this week, he's "questionable" heading into Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. He would likely be on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble for most fantasy football owners even if he was fully healthy, but his ankle injury is likely causing even more pause. Of course, none of that matters if Hollywood isn't playing, so knowing the latest updates are important. Fortunately, we're here to help with the latest news.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO