Exclusive: Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne on ‘mayhem and messiness’ of Karaoke Club

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brand new series is set to see a batch of the world’s biggest drag performers battle it out for the karaoke trophy in the Celebrity Karaoke Club spin-off. All 12 performers taking part know a thing or two about delivering an iconic performance, but what happens when you mix drag with karaoke? “Mayhem,” The Vivienne says. “Me and Trinity [the Tuck] were talking about this the other day, we can’t even remember the first two episodes because they gave us a free pouring bar with no limits,” the first-ever Drag Race UK winner reveals. “I mean whoever signed off giving drag queens a free pouring bar needs their heads checking.

Comments / 1

