Exclusive: Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne on ‘mayhem and messiness’ of Karaoke Club

Three sleeps to go, people. Three sleeps to go! RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three is in touching distance and I am beside myself with excitement. The first few months of 2021 were made bearable by Drag Race UK season two being the cultural phenomenon that it was. And as the nights get darker, the temperature gets colder and my seasonal depression rears its cursed head again, thank god we have Drag Race UK season three as our weekly blast of serotonin. The fresh batch of queens are rearing to go, and one hopeful ready to take that Drag Race crown is 29-year-old Kitty Scott-Claus.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO