By: KDKA-TV News Staff CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) — If you are in the market for a new house, a home in Coraopolis is no trick and all treat. (Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Realty) On the outside, the home looks like any other. But it is what’s inside that is truly spooky. Pictures show someone dressed as Ghostface from “Scream” casually lounging in the living room, and even hiding in the shower. The Coldwell Banker Realty real estate agent told KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that she’s the one wearing the costume. She just wanted to have some fun and give the home a Halloween twist.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO