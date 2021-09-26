CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things we learned about BYU after the USF win

By Jeff Hansen
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU continued their undefeated start to the season last night with a 35-27 win over USF. It wasn't the prettiest win that BYU has ever earned, but it was a win. And as a result of that win, BYU moved up to #13 in the AP Poll this morning. They also moved ahead as one of just 26 college football teams who are still undefeated at this point in the season. It is really difficult to be 4-0. And it is even more difficult to be 5-0.

