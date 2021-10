Just in time for Halloween, Capitol Hill decided to scare everyone with the debt ceiling. A ceiling, of course, is meant to be limiting, but this one is nothing of the sort. Not for Republicans. Not for Democrats. Not for so-called independents. Expecting Congress to live within its means went out of style around the time of George Bailey’s savings and loan crisis in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

