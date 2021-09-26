Letter: To combat global warming, we should plant more trees

The article “As cities gather data on unequal urban heat, experts ask St. Louis to join” (Sept. 7) was timely. Riding a bicycle from south St. Louis to Forest Park this summer was like riding through the Sahara desert. Many of our streets have few or no trees. Hurricane Ida follows a pattern of extreme weather events that demonstrate how deadly climate change is. St. Louis and its homeowners must do better and need to plant more trees.