CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Letter: To combat global warming, we should plant more trees

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe article “As cities gather data on unequal urban heat, experts ask St. Louis to join” (Sept. 7) was timely. Riding a bicycle from south St. Louis to Forest Park this summer was like riding through the Sahara desert. Many of our streets have few or no trees. Hurricane Ida follows a pattern of extreme weather events that demonstrate how deadly climate change is. St. Louis and its homeowners must do better and need to plant more trees.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Sahara Desert#Climate Change

Comments / 0

Community Policy