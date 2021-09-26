Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays
Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills scored two touchdowns off Washington turnovers in the first half to surge to a 21-0 lead. WFT tight end Logan Thomas caught a pass late in the first quarter, fought through tacklers and fumbled when Tre’Davious White punched the ball out near midfield. Matt Milano hopped on the loose ball. Zack Moss scored on a seven-yard catch, capping an eight-play, 52-yard drive to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0