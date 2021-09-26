In letter to president, Congressman Cohen suggests changes to guidelines for antibody treatment so unvaccinated aren’t prioritized over vaccinated

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big step towards getting COVID-19 vaccines for younger children on Thursday. Pfizer officially applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for children ages 5- to 11-years-old. The request comes as Pfizer and BioNTech say the research shows younger children should get a third of the dose that has been given to those 12-years-old and older. If this clears federal regulators, expanding the use of the vaccine will help combat the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases among children and help schools stay open. The FDA will review Pfizer research that says its vaccine is safe and effective...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO