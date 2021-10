While you have had your eyes trained on the Michigan Football campaign that is now well underway, the 2021-22 Michigan Hockey season has been zooming up behind you, first from the periphery, now into your rear view mirror. And much like how the mirror says that objects in it are closer than they appear, hockey season is closer than you may realize. In just 4 days, Michigan Hockey will take the ice for its exhibition game against Bowling Green, and in just 10 days the season will kick off against Lake Superior State University at Yost Ice Arena. All of this means that it is time to begin rolling out MGoBlog's hockey season preview, which is quite a bit more thorough than the one I put together last year.

