CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Reveals A New Set Of Images From Cowboy Bebop

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet was buzzing in the aftermath of yesterday’s TUDUM event, which featured new looks at a whole heap of Netflix heavy hitters. The Witcher universe is about to get a whole lot bigger, we got our first look at footage from Ozark‘s final season, the latest runs of Cobra Kai, Stranger Things and Bridgerton, trailers for The Sandman and Army of Thieves, without even mentioning the opening credits for the hotly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Satine
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
Person
John Cho
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

Netflix’s Unveils ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Title Sequence Featuring John Cho

Netflix unveiled the official title sequence for Cowboy Bebop featuring John Cho. The upcoming live-action adaptation of the anime series Cowboy Bebop is on the way, and fans are quite excited to see John Cho bring Spike Spiegel to life. The original anime is steeped in science fiction and neo-noir and also borrows heavily from the western genre as well. The anime is widely considered one of the best animated series of all-time, and often cited as an entry point for viewers looking into introducing themselves to anime.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Drops New Look at John Cho's Spike Spiegel

There is little doubt that people are already looking forward to seeing John Cho in action in Cowboy Bebop. After all, the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime has been delayed for a long time due to Cho's injury and COVID-19. Luckily, Netflix knows how to get fans hyped up...
COMICS
imdb.com

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Looks To Firmly Establish John Cho As A Sci-Fi Fashion Icon

Excuse me, John Cho. Who gave you the right to look this unbelievably hot and cool? Netflix had been dropping little glimpses of the highly-anticipated live-action series of the ultra-influential anime "Cowboy Bebop" throughout the summer, but today Entertainment Weekly debuted an official first look at John Cho looking effortlessly suave as the ultra iconic Spike Spiegel.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Bebop#Tudum#Army Of Thieves
wegotthiscovered.com

John Cho Looks Super Stylish In New Cowboy Bebop Photo

Following our first look at Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop last month, Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive new look at the production with an additional photograph of Bebop’s main character Spike. The newly released photo shows Spike Spiegel (John Cho) in his signature blue leisure suit, caught in...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Controversial Horror Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

With the first day of October comes not only brand new waves of content across the many streaming services but a fresh batch of horror titles that all of them are eager to get in front of horror hungry audiences for spooky season. Though Netflix will be debuting some original horror content throughout the month it's the controversial movie they added today that audiences should be aware of, 2012's The Devil Inside. Unlike movies like I Spit On Your Grave or Cannibal Holocaust which made headlines and became infamous because of gratuitous violence, The Devil Inside reached its infamy levels for a different reason. Spoilers follow!
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Will Expand On Original’s Canon, Showrunner Says

Fans of the original Cowboy Bebop anime may be relieved to hear that the showrunner of the live-action Netflix adaptation is reportedly building off the original show’s canon, not contradicting it. “I promise we will never take the original anime away from the purists. It will always exist out there,”...
COMICS
imdb.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Unveils Opening Credits for Live-Action Series — Watch

“Cowboy Bebop” is one of the most acclaimed anime series in television history, and Netflix is aiming to bring the magic of the original series to newcomers and returning fans alike via its upcoming live-action adaptation. The streaming service unveiled the opening credits sequence for its 10-episode series during the inaugural Tudum fan event.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Drops New Opening Credit Sequence

We finally have some footage from the live-action Cowboy Bebop adaptation, thanks to the opening sequence dropped at TUDUM. Amazingly, the clip also offers our first glimpse at Vicious and Julia. The Cowboy Bebop opening sequence still features Yoko Kanno's Tank! but with John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda....
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop shares first look at its funky title sequence

The opening title sequence for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been revealed at the streamer’s fan event TUDUM. Based on one of the best anime series of all time, the upcoming show looks to be full of space shenanigans, explosions, and plenty of style that pays homage to the original animated series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Live-Action Adaptation Puts Own Spin On Original Title Sequence – Netflix Tudum

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action series is jamming out in its own terms in the title sequence for the upcoming adaptation. The streamer unveiled its own take on the original series’ jazzy theme “Tank!” by Seatbelts at its fan event Tudum on Saturday. The new Cowboy Bebop title sequence mimics the original’s character silhouettes and rhythmic cuts, almost entirely. Its flair comes with footage of villains, and additional characters and of course a shadow of the lovable corgi Ein.
TV SERIES
/Film

Cowboy Bebop: Watch The Jazzy Opening Credits For Netflix's Anime Adaptation

"Cowboy Bebop" is one of the most beloved anime series of all time. Now, Netflix has turned it into a live-action series, after years of whispers about a live-action project of some kind. Fresh from Netflix's big Tudum event this weekend, here's our first glimpse at Spike, Jet, Faye, and — of course – Ein the corgi in the opening credits for "Cowboy Bebop." Let's have a look-see.
TV SERIES
hypefresh.co

Netflix Tudum: Ultraman, Sandman, Stranger Things 4, Cowboy Bebop

Netflix Tudum Event: Ultraman, Sandman, Stranger Things 4, and Cowboy Bebop. Yesterday, Saturday 25th, Netflix began a three hour long Event starting at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET. Netflix’s Tudum Event revealed some exciting geek related gems. If you are scratching your head trying to figure out what this is, it is Netflix’s first global fan-event promoting shows that will be featured on the streaming platform. Taking a note f the popular Law & Order’s “Dun Dun” sound, “Tudum” is the sound before each show instantly recognizable as the Netflix’s sound.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy