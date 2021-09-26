Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week Of Sept. 27

Amazon Hub Lockers are yet another begrudging testament to Amazon’s genius, and will most likely be featured as the next case study in the Digital Technologies: Strategies and Use course (for any freshmen in the Carroll School of Management looking for current events ideas). Whether it’s an emergency purchase of Advil, a binder that was barely mentioned in the syllabus, or a tapestry of Gibby from iCarly holding a banana, the Amazon Bench in 90 St. Thomas More Road delivers it all without the mailroom wait.