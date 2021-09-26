CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week Of Sept. 27

By Opinions
BC Heights
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Hub Lockers are yet another begrudging testament to Amazon’s genius, and will most likely be featured as the next case study in the Digital Technologies: Strategies and Use course (for any freshmen in the Carroll School of Management looking for current events ideas). Whether it’s an emergency purchase of Advil, a binder that was barely mentioned in the syllabus, or a tapestry of Gibby from iCarly holding a banana, the Amazon Bench in 90 St. Thomas More Road delivers it all without the mailroom wait.

www.bcheights.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Technologies#Advil#Icarly#The Amazon Bench#Ice Cream#Plaguelite#Febreze#Campus Activities Board
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon

Comments / 0

Community Policy