The New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a matchup of 0-2 teams. Here are five storylines to watch as the week unfolds. The Giants re 0-2 for the eighth time in nine years. The narratives are all nasty. The vultures are circling around GM Dave Gettleman. The media, including yours truly, is beginning to question Joe Judge. Many think Daniel Jones’ quality play thus far is a mirage. The offensive line is in flux. The defense has underperformed, with some wondering what happened to Patrick Graham’s magic tough. Even after a 29-point performance that really should have been 40 points or more, no one loves Jason Garrett.

