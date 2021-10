The application period for the Leadership Sheridan County Class of 2022 is now open and applications will be accepted through the month of October. Leadership Sheridan County is a unique 10-month program of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, which broadens the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles while extending their awareness of community affairs/resources and strengthening their individual leadership skills. The program’s first class graduated in 1994. Anyone age 18 or over may apply to participate in Leadership Sheridan County.

