Gary Gensler was sworn in as a Securities and Exchange Commission member on February 3rd, 2021. Many considered him Bitcoin-friendly and great for crypto as a whole. However, he’s taken a much harder stance on crypto with his most recent comments that hint at overregulation of the industry in the US. The current administration in the U.S. falls on the side of anti-crypto – They’ve made many hostile comments that. hint at regulation so they can control it, regulate it, and tax it as much as possible.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO