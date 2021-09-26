'He doesn't pass to me!' Furious Kylian Mbappe rants at PSG team-mate Neymar moments after being taken off during win over Montpellier
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe could not hide his frustration despite his side's 2-0 home win over Montpellier on Saturday. Idrissa Gueye's stunning first-half strike and a late one from Julian Draxler was enough to help the Parisians to their eighth consecutive Ligue 1 victory and stretch their lead at the top to 10 points.www.chatsports.com
