NEW ORLEANS — Playing in a home field advantage has been influential for this team in past years prior to 2020. How much do you look forward to it?. “Obviously it’s been a while, over a year. All last season you’re not really playing with any type of fan base that’s making any noise, so it’s significant, especially when you have a venue like ours where many think it’s one of the most difficult places to play. So when that is just all equal around the league, the teams that have the better home field advantage lose out a little bit more. That’s all.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO