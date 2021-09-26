Thoughts on the McLane Stadium Experience and Gold Out

Yesterday was my first time back inside McLane Stadium in nearly two years; since Baylor took down Texas in November 2019. It was a joyful experience for me, reuniting with old friends, hugging necks, and screaming my head off watching the Baylor Bears take down Iowa State. My experience, both inside and out of the stadium, were largely fantastic. I brought my three girls with me (ages 9, 7, and 5), and they had a great time both tailgating (seeing their Pine Cove counselors) and in the game itself. The whole day was a rousing success from my perspective. In the hours since the game I’ve seen a number of complaints, some of which I observed firsthand, that I thought I would address.