Brief recap: Michigan State got off to a good start, and was able to keep Miami at arm’s length for most of this game. Kenneth Walker III continued to be extremely effective on the ground, clearing 6 yards per carry on the day. He also scored a receiving touchdown at the end of the first half to give the Spartans a lead. Things fell apart for Miami in the fourth quarter, as the Hurricane gave up a long touchdown and then threw an interception on the ensuing drive. The Spartans then scored again to put the game firmly out of reach.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO