Tracy M. Francis, age 49 years of Manchester, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Kenwood. Tracy was born Nov. 2, 1971 in Adams County to the late Terry and Cindy (Ross) Smith. Survivors include her husband Roger Francis of Manchester; daughter Heather Francis of Manchester; and brother Terry Smith and Deanna of Manchester. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Dale Little officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 11 am. until the time of the service.