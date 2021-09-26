Detroit Lions get screwed by officials to give Ravens last-second record FG attempt [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.

NFL ・ 22 DAYS AGO