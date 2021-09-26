Detroit Lions get screwed by officials to give Ravens last-second record FG attempt [Video]
If you just got finished watching Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker kick an NFL record 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions, you are probably sick to your stomach. But what you may not have noticed is that on the previous play, there should have been a delay of game penalty called on the Ravens as Lamar Jackson clearly snapped the football after the play clock had expired.detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0