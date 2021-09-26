CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions get screwed by officials to give Ravens last-second record FG attempt [Video]

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
If you just got finished watching Baltimore Ravens K Justin Tucker kick an NFL record 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions, you are probably sick to your stomach. But what you may not have noticed is that on the previous play, there should have been a delay of game penalty called on the Ravens as Lamar Jackson clearly snapped the football after the play clock had expired.

Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

