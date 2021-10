In her show notes this season, Margaret Howell described her process as one of “review and renewal.” You might not initially think of Howell’s steady, near-seasonless approach to design as one of constant renewal, but on closer inspection, it’s a maxim that holds true. After celebrating 50 years in the business last year, Howell has been quietly updating some of her classic pieces from the 1970s and ’80s—all stored in an archive a few blocks away from her flagship store in Marylebone—and casting them in a fresh new light with a few gentle tweaks.

