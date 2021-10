Sam Darnold continued to make a good impression during an outstanding first half for the Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints. Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold caught the eye yet again during a stunning first-half display against the New Orleans Saints. This was the first real test of the season for the signal-caller after last weekend’s triumph versus the New York Jets, so there was a real sense of anticipation to see what he could do in the face of better opposition.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO