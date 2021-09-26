Elizabeth Beisel Completes Block Island Swim, Raises More than $130,000 for Cancer Research
Elizabeth Beisel Completes Block Island Swim, Raises More than $130,000 for Cancer Research. Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel on Saturday became the first woman to swim to Block Island, a 10.4-mile trip. The Block Cancer swim, done in memory of her late father, has raised more than $130,000 for cancer research and awareness via a partnership with Swim Across America.www.swimmingworldmagazine.com
