Elizabeth Beisel Completes Block Island Swim, Raises More than $130,000 for Cancer Research

CAPE COD BAY (CBS) — Lobsterman Bill Chaprales remembers the day well. The day in 2019 that he began pulling up cages filled with dead lobster. Chaprales has been on the water since 1970, catching all kinds of creatures on his boat. Up until then, he’d never seen anything like this — cage after cage of dead lobsters. Calls were quickly placed to the Massachusetts Department of Marine Fisheries and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. “We’ve got a problem here,” Chaprales recalls saying. The dead lobsters were put on ice and sent to laboratories for examination. These dead lobsters were sent to local laboratories for...

