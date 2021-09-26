CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Sen. Elizabeth Warren optimistic about getting $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal done

By Nathalie Pozo
WCVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWTON, Mass. — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she is optimistic about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal getting done despite a divide within her own party. The infrastructure bill in question has already passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democrats have said they will not vote on it unless the Senate passes a separate and larger $3.5 trillion package of social safety net and climate programs.

