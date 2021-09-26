Marshall police probe hit and run

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking information pertaining to a hit and run incident earlier this month. On Wednesday, September 15, around 9:40 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls regarding two people who were seriously injured near the intersection of Sun Place and Five Notch Road. According to police, the initial investigation revealed that the two victims and their dog had been hit from behind by a pickup truck traveling southbound on Five Notch. The vehicle was described as light-colored, and has since been determined to be an early 2000s – mid-2010s Dodge truck. Police say the pickup will likely have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper on the vehicle. If you have any leads, call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575.